What is Metastrike about?

Metastrike is a Metaverse FPS Blockchain Game project that includes many essential and advanced features of a shooting game, with VR feature gameplay and high effort investment in both visuals and gameplay. In particular, we allow players to freely customize the shape, color as well as upgrade weapons, equipment, and costumes to the liking of each player through various ways and events in-game with our in-game currency/token.

What is the current price of Metastrike?

Metastrike is trading at ₹0.004718548484183100000, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Metastrike is ₹69.51293725207355368000, while the ATL is ₹0.002534534614361208000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MTS today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹1251237.7239014791260000, placing the asset at rank #10524 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Metastrike's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MTS.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 265180903.4620403 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Metastrike fall under?

Metastrike is part of the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Shooting Games classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MTS's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MTS to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.