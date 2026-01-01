Mexican Peso Price Today

The live Mexican Peso (WMXN) price today is $ 0.056402, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current WMXN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.056402 per WMXN.

Mexican Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,036, with a circulating supply of 479.38K WMXN. During the last 24 hours, WMXN traded between $ 0.056396 (low) and $ 0.056751 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082878, while the all-time low was $ 0.05439.

In short-term performance, WMXN moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Mexican Peso (WMXN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.04K$ 27.04K $ 27.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.04K$ 27.04K $ 27.04K Circulation Supply 479.38K 479.38K 479.38K Total Supply 479,383.62 479,383.62 479,383.62

