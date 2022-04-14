MindAI (MDAI) Information

Dive into the MindAI era, a groundbreaking platform that redefines the matter of AI.

MindAI isn't just another AI interface, it's an intelligent, interactive ecosystem directly available via Telegram.

70+ personalized AI interactions. ChatGPT 3.5, 4, 4 Turbo. 100% Revenue Share. Reach up to 200% Staking APY.

The aim is to create a product that stands apart by providing personalized, AI-driven insights and learning experiences. Whether it's navigating the complexities of the cryptocurrency market or exploring new areas like music and art, MindAI is designed to be your companion in learning and growth.