mindworms (MINDWORMS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00023073 24H High $ 0.00056254 All Time High $ 0.00056254 Lowest Price $ 0.00006416 Price Change (1H) +15.52% Price Change (1D) -32.23% Price Change (7D) --

mindworms (MINDWORMS) real-time price is $0.00028372. Over the past 24 hours, MINDWORMS traded between a low of $ 0.00023073 and a high of $ 0.00056254, showing active market volatility. MINDWORMS's all-time high price is $ 0.00056254, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006416.

In terms of short-term performance, MINDWORMS has changed by +15.52% over the past hour, -32.23% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

mindworms (MINDWORMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.72K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 283.72K Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,192.375211

The current Market Cap of mindworms is $ 283.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINDWORMS is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997192.375211. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 283.72K.