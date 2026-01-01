ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live minidev price today is 0.00000233 USD.MINI market cap is 151,577 USD. Track real-time MINI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live minidev price today is 0.00000233 USD.MINI market cap is 151,577 USD. Track real-time MINI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About MINI

MINI Price Info

What is MINI

MINI Official Website

MINI Tokenomics

MINI Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

minidev Logo

minidev Price (MINI)

Unlisted

1 MINI to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
minidev (MINI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:51:40 (UTC+8)

minidev Price Today

The live minidev (MINI) price today is $ 0.00000233, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MINI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000233 per MINI.

minidev currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 151,577, with a circulating supply of 65.00B MINI. During the last 24 hours, MINI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000748, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000197.

In short-term performance, MINI moved -- in the last hour and +0.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

minidev (MINI) Market Information

$ 151.58K
$ 151.58K$ 151.58K

--
----

$ 233.20K
$ 233.20K$ 233.20K

65.00B
65.00B 65.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of minidev is $ 151.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINI is 65.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 233.20K.

minidev Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00000748
$ 0.00000748$ 0.00000748

$ 0.00000197
$ 0.00000197$ 0.00000197

--

--

+0.66%

+0.66%

minidev (MINI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of minidev to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of minidev to USD was $ -0.0000004172.
In the past 60 days, the price change of minidev to USD was $ -0.0000013946.
In the past 90 days, the price change of minidev to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000004172-17.90%
60 Days$ -0.0000013946-59.85%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for minidev

minidev (MINI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MINI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
minidev (MINI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of minidev could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price minidev will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MINI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking minidev Price Prediction.

What is minidev (MINI)

Minidev is an AI agent for building Farcaster mini apps, allowing non-technical creators to develop, edit, and launch web3 applications through natural language.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

minidev (MINI) Resource

Official Website

About minidev

What is the real-time price of minidev today?

The live price of minidev stands at ₹0.000210386522173135000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MINI?

MINI has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is minidev showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MINI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MINI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of minidev?

With a market cap of ₹13686591.3611318815000, minidev is ranked #6471, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MINI seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does minidev compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.000675403942427060000, while the ATL is ₹0.000177880450077715000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MINI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (65000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Launchpad,Base Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About minidev

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:51:40 (UTC+8)

minidev (MINI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about minidev

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002580
$0.00000000002580$0.00000000002580

+679.45%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06571
$0.06571$0.06571

+557.10%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05131
$0.05131$0.05131

+413.10%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001311
$0.00000001311$0.00000001311

+203.47%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000007590
$0.0000007590$0.0000007590

+153.00%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.