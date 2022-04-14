Mint Blockchain (MINT) Tokenomics
Mint Blockchain (MINT) Information
Mint Blockchain is an Ethereum Layer2 network initiated by NFTScan Labs and the MintCore developer team, starting its development in October 2023. The mainnet launched in May 2024, marking the beginning of its ecosystem development phase.
Mint Blockchain is built on the OP Stack, positioning it as a native Layer2 solution and a core member of the Optimism Superchain. Its DA layer relies on the Ethereum mainnet, ensuring security through Ethereum’s consensus mechanism. Being fully EVM-compatible, Ethereum developers can seamlessly expand their projects onto Mint Blockchain. As a Layer2 scaling network, Mint Blockchain significantly reduces gas fees, enhancing scalability for the Ethereum ecosystem.
The Mint team is actively developing a comprehensive suite of open-source infrastructure around NFT assets on Mint Blockchain, including NIPs Platform, Mint Studio, IP Layer, Mint Liquid, and NFT-AI Agent.
Mint Blockchain’s Vision & Mission:
Using NFTs to connect global users and AI Agents, enabling every individual in human society—including both humans and AI Agents—to freely own NFT assets. Our goal is to make NFTs the most unrestricted value carrier in the crypto world.
Mint Blockchain (MINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mint Blockchain (MINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mint Blockchain (MINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mint Blockchain (MINT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MINT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MINT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MINT's tokenomics, explore MINT token's live price!
MINT Price Prediction
Want to know where MINT might be heading? Our MINT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.