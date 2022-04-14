Moola Market (MOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Moola Market (MOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Moola Market (MOO) Information Moola Market is a non-custodial liquidity protocol that is democratizing access to yield and credit. Depositors earn compound interest which is paid for by borrowers who take over-collateralized loans, delegated loans, or flash loans. Official Website: https://moola.market/

Moola Market (MOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Moola Market (MOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 213.84K $ 213.84K $ 213.84K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 73.77M $ 73.77M $ 73.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 289.89K $ 289.89K $ 289.89K All-Time High: $ 3.05 $ 3.05 $ 3.05 All-Time Low: $ 0.00179946 $ 0.00179946 $ 0.00179946 Current Price: $ 0.00289855 $ 0.00289855 $ 0.00289855

Moola Market (MOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Moola Market (MOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

