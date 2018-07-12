MOOMOO THE BULL (MOOMOO) Information

2 hours before mumu... there was moomoo.

ORIGINS This isn’t a derivative. This is the origin story that sparked it all. On Thu 12 Jul 2018 at 17:47:28, the first-ever mention of moomoo was created and posted on 4chan by an anonymous user to troll the Business & Finance section of the site.

What started as a joke instantly resonated with the community and hours later many iterations of him were made with a different color palette, stripe, and name. But there is no question that this moomoo is the original meme that was overlooked.