Absolutely fair launch token! 5% of all tokens sent to Vitalik Butrein Address: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8247ea24caeb8f22736c72dd67946f1666a3e78906942a0b66c96ebfbc504a32
95% of all tokens pooled into Uniswap V2 Liquidity Pool: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xde7d8f10e634a1f36054e5dae18b9e57214925448b32b3c106699ce3718f8b50
100% of liquidity pool tokens send to burn address: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x72ef97b7af5699ebc665249ff136859b5032175b020bc20659603fcf5ae1c9ab
Mops (MOPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mops (MOPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mops (MOPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mops (MOPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MOPS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MOPS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
