Mops (MOPS) Information Absolutely fair launch token! 5% of all tokens sent to Vitalik Butrein Address: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8247ea24caeb8f22736c72dd67946f1666a3e78906942a0b66c96ebfbc504a32 95% of all tokens pooled into Uniswap V2 Liquidity Pool: https://etherscan.io/tx/0xde7d8f10e634a1f36054e5dae18b9e57214925448b32b3c106699ce3718f8b50 100% of liquidity pool tokens send to burn address: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x72ef97b7af5699ebc665249ff136859b5032175b020bc20659603fcf5ae1c9ab Official Website: https://mopstoken.com/ Buy MOPS Now!

Mops (MOPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mops (MOPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 92.57K $ 92.57K $ 92.57K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Mops (MOPS) price

Mops (MOPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mops (MOPS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOPS's tokenomics, explore MOPS token's live price!

