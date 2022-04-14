Mula AI (MULA) Tokenomics
Mula AI (MULA) Information
$MULA is a cutting-edge project designed to harness the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create a super AI computer. Built exclusively on the Solana blockchain, $MULA’s vision is to dominate the world of automated decision-making, data interpretation, and intelligent systems.
$MULA is more than just an AI project; it’s the embodiment of a futuristic machine intelligence designed to:
Automate Processes: Streamline and execute machine-driven data in real time.
Interpret Data: Provide actionable insights by analyzing vast datasets with AI precision.
Decentralize Intelligence: Operate on the Solana blockchain to ensure scalability, speed, and low-cost efficiency.
AI Supercomputer: A central hub for AI-driven tasks, designed to outthink and outperform traditional systems.
Data Automation: Revolutionizing industries through intelligent, self-driven automation.
$MULA isn’t just about technology, it’s a vision of a world where AI takes the lead, transforming industries with precision and speed, all while staying anchored in the decentralized future of blockchain. It aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible by combining Solana’s cutting-edge blockchain with unparalleled machine intelligence.
This is $MULA: AI redefined, intelligence unleashed, and automation perfected.
Mula AI (MULA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mula AI (MULA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mula AI (MULA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mula AI (MULA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MULA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MULA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MULA's tokenomics, explore MULA token's live price!
