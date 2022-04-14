MUT (MUT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MUT (MUT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MUT (MUT) Information The MUT Token is a revolutionary initiative that aims to promote mutual aid within a growing and supportive community. Developed on the robust Polygon network, the MUT Token offers exclusive benefits to its holders, as well as contributing directly to strengthening the community. To be a pillar of support and growth for communities, using blockchain technology to offer opportunities for mutual aid and exclusive benefits. Official Website: https://muttoken.com/ Buy MUT Now!

MUT (MUT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MUT (MUT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.11K Total Supply: $ 963.68M Circulating Supply: $ 963.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.11K All-Time High: $ 0.089324 All-Time Low: $ 0.0000029 Current Price: $ 0 Learn more about MUT (MUT) price

MUT (MUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MUT (MUT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUT's tokenomics, explore MUT token's live price!

MUT Price Prediction Want to know where MUT might be heading? Our MUT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MUT token's Price Prediction now!

