MUX Protocol Price Today

The live MUX Protocol (MCB) price today is $ 2.45, with a 0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCB to USD conversion rate is $ 2.45 per MCB.

MUX Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,327,016, with a circulating supply of 3.80M MCB. During the last 24 hours, MCB traded between $ 2.41 (low) and $ 2.47 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 68.36, while the all-time low was $ 0.911402.

In short-term performance, MCB moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MUX Protocol (MCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.33M$ 9.33M $ 9.33M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.78M$ 11.78M $ 11.78M Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886 4,803,143.548671886

