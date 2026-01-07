What is NAKASTR

NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $343.80K
Total Supply: $1.00B
Circulating Supply: $1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $343.80K
All-Time High: $0.00082843
All-Time Low: $0.00024776
Current Price: $0.00034418

NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) Information Official Website: https://www.nftstrategy.fun/strategies/0xd3d3f901b2d9c587988333f00b154d57fce9dd07

NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained

Understanding the tokenomics of NakamotoStrategy (NAKASTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of NAKASTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAKASTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

