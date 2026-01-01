What is the real-time price of NBA TROLLBOY today?

The live price of NBA TROLLBOY stands at ₹0.001065789815407668000, moving -6.20% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TROLLBOY?

TROLLBOY has traded between ₹0.0009275984240878602000 and ₹0.0011425628105853390000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NBA TROLLBOY showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TROLLBOY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TROLLBOY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NBA TROLLBOY?

With a market cap of ₹1046843.1434095267698000, NBA TROLLBOY is ranked #11057, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TROLLBOY seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NBA TROLLBOY compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.0506096616328286958000, while the ATL is ₹0.0009275984240878602000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TROLLBOY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (984258019.185315 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.