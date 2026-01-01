ExchangeDEX+
The live NBA TROLLBOY price today is 0 USD.TROLLBOY market cap is 11,590.23 USD. Track real-time TROLLBOY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live NBA TROLLBOY price today is 0 USD.TROLLBOY market cap is 11,590.23 USD. Track real-time TROLLBOY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 TROLLBOY to USD Live Price:

--
----
-6.20%1D
USD
NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:13:57 (UTC+8)

NBA TROLLBOY Price Today

The live NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) price today is $ 0, with a 6.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current TROLLBOY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TROLLBOY.

NBA TROLLBOY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,590.23, with a circulating supply of 984.26M TROLLBOY. During the last 24 hours, TROLLBOY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TROLLBOY moved +0.22% in the last hour and -8.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Market Information

$ 11.59K
--
$ 11.59K
984.26M
984,258,019.185315
The current Market Cap of NBA TROLLBOY is $ 11.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TROLLBOY is 984.26M, with a total supply of 984258019.185315. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.59K.

NBA TROLLBOY Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
$ 0
+0.22%

-6.20%

-8.26%

-8.26%

NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of NBA TROLLBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of NBA TROLLBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of NBA TROLLBOY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of NBA TROLLBOY to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.20%
30 Days$ 0-45.87%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for NBA TROLLBOY

NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TROLLBOY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NBA TROLLBOY could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NBA TROLLBOY will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TROLLBOY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NBA TROLLBOY Price Prediction.

What is NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY)

All my holders are never broke again

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NBA TROLLBOY (TROLLBOY) Resource

Official Website

About NBA TROLLBOY

What is the real-time price of NBA TROLLBOY today?

The live price of NBA TROLLBOY stands at ₹0.001065789815407668000, moving -6.20% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TROLLBOY?

TROLLBOY has traded between ₹0.0009275984240878602000 and ₹0.0011425628105853390000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NBA TROLLBOY showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TROLLBOY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TROLLBOY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NBA TROLLBOY?

With a market cap of ₹1046843.1434095267698000, NBA TROLLBOY is ranked #11057, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TROLLBOY seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NBA TROLLBOY compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.0506096616328286958000, while the ATL is ₹0.0009275984240878602000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TROLLBOY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (984258019.185315 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NBA TROLLBOY

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.