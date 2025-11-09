NEKO is a storyline character coin on ethereum mainnet. NEKO is a fresh IP on ethereum NEKO is an immortal extraterrestrial being which arrived on earth accidentally and conquered our planet: 1. Through altering the human genome, providing the forbidden fruit of knowledge to eve and running society in the background. 2. Allowing its genetic derivative ‘household cat’ to be domesticated by humans, cat memes and videos conquered the global mindshare. NEKO blueprint: Wide head, gigantic eyes, small ears, round paws, long legs, raging existential crisis, god complex (rightfully so). NEKO goal: Bottom-up vertical social integration, an inevitable reveal of conspiracy starting as a viral crypto exposition, transforming into a worldwide recognised god worshipped by millions. NEKO background: Neko is created by an artist duo behind iconic [redacted] imagery, [redacted], [redacted] nfts and coins like [redacted], [redacted] on SOL and [redacted] on BTC.