Nest Alpha Vault (NALPHA) Information

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

Nest Alpha Vault offers a highly liquid yield strategy ideal to most users. It includes a diversified selection of tokenized assets from AAA firms and asset managers, as well as yields from private credit and trade financing agreements from accredited protocol partners. Designed with liquidity in mind, the vault is bolstered by a dedicated liquidity buffer supported by industry leading yield-bearing stablecoin protocols, ensuring seamless access for retail users and liquidity providers alike.