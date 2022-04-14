Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Tokenomics
At Nest, our mission is to bring the world closer to a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields.
Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem. Our permissionless protocol enables anyone to earn institutional-grade yields from real-world assets.
Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments in the form of tokens that represent yield streams. These tokens, what we technically refer to as vault tokens, can be managed or traded independently of the underlying tokens, permissionlessly.
Understanding the tokenomics of Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NELIXIR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NELIXIR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
