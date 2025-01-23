Neuravox ($VOX) Information

NeuraVox Project Description

Launched on January 23, 2025, NeuraVox ($VOX) is an AI-powered communication platform built on Ethereum, designed to enhance engagement in the crypto space. It provides customizable AI voice agents that help Web3 projects, traders, and influencers host automated AMAs, investor pitches, and community interactions on platforms like Telegram and X.

NeuraVox addresses the need for consistent communication by offering 24/7 AI-driven engagement, ensuring projects can maintain a professional presence without relying on manual efforts. The AI agents are tailored to each project, delivering accurate, real-time responses to community inquiries.

Key Features:

AI Voice Agents: Fully customizable, available 24/7 to host AMAs and engage communities. Revenue-Sharing Model: Token holders earn rewards from platform revenues by staking $VOX. Tokenomics: The entire supply is allocated to liquidity, with a 5% team allocation and a 60-day vesting period. Security: Audited contracts, KYC-verified team, and liquidity locked for 365 days. Growth Strategy: Ongoing partnerships with key opinion leaders and continuous platform improvements. NeuraVox’s long-term vision is to become the leading AI-driven communication solution for Web3, expanding its capabilities to include voice recognition, multi-language support, and broader integrations across the crypto ecosystem.