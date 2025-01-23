Neuravox ($VOX) Tokenomics
Neuravox ($VOX) Information
NeuraVox Project Description
Launched on January 23, 2025, NeuraVox ($VOX) is an AI-powered communication platform built on Ethereum, designed to enhance engagement in the crypto space. It provides customizable AI voice agents that help Web3 projects, traders, and influencers host automated AMAs, investor pitches, and community interactions on platforms like Telegram and X.
NeuraVox addresses the need for consistent communication by offering 24/7 AI-driven engagement, ensuring projects can maintain a professional presence without relying on manual efforts. The AI agents are tailored to each project, delivering accurate, real-time responses to community inquiries.
Key Features:
AI Voice Agents: Fully customizable, available 24/7 to host AMAs and engage communities. Revenue-Sharing Model: Token holders earn rewards from platform revenues by staking $VOX. Tokenomics: The entire supply is allocated to liquidity, with a 5% team allocation and a 60-day vesting period. Security: Audited contracts, KYC-verified team, and liquidity locked for 365 days. Growth Strategy: Ongoing partnerships with key opinion leaders and continuous platform improvements. NeuraVox’s long-term vision is to become the leading AI-driven communication solution for Web3, expanding its capabilities to include voice recognition, multi-language support, and broader integrations across the crypto ecosystem.
Neuravox ($VOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neuravox ($VOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Neuravox ($VOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Neuravox ($VOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $VOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $VOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand $VOX's tokenomics, explore $VOX token's live price!
$VOX Price Prediction
Want to know where $VOX might be heading? Our $VOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.