neuron ICP (NICP) Information nICP is a decentralised liquid staking derivative on the Internet computer protocol. It allows people to earn yield on their ICP while being fully liquid. The protocol is controlled and managed by the WaterNeuron DAO through staked WTN tokens, and thus fully decentralised. All the components of the protocol are fully on-chain. All the code is open source. It is the first fully decentralised LST on ICP. Official Website: https://waterneuron.fi/

neuron ICP (NICP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 959.17K Total Supply: $ 178.93K Circulating Supply: $ 178.93K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 959.17K All-Time High: $ 15.12 All-Time Low: $ 2.67 Current Price: $ 5.36

neuron ICP (NICP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of neuron ICP (NICP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NICP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NICP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

