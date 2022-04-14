Neutra Finance (NEU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neutra Finance (NEU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neutra Finance (NEU) Information Neutra Finance aims to make risk-hedged, sustainable investment strategies easily accessible for anyone, anywhere through automated strategy vaults. Neutra Finance strives to make this process simple and easy so that anyone who wants to protect their funds and earn stable returns in any market condition can do so. Neutra Finance has now completed its launch, starting with the GLP Delta Neutra Valuts strategy. The next strategy is a market neutral strategy using Sushi Swap. NEU is the utility and governance token of Neutra Finance. By staking NEU, users will earn Protocol fees in stablecoins, Escrowed NEU (esNEU), Fee Boosters Official Website: https://neutra.finance/ Whitepaper: https://docs.neutra.finance/english/ Buy NEU Now!

Neutra Finance (NEU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neutra Finance (NEU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 93.98K $ 93.98K $ 93.98K Total Supply: $ 5.97M $ 5.97M $ 5.97M Circulating Supply: $ 1.98M $ 1.98M $ 1.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 282.96K $ 282.96K $ 282.96K All-Time High: $ 3.43 $ 3.43 $ 3.43 All-Time Low: $ 0.01050565 $ 0.01050565 $ 0.01050565 Current Price: $ 0.04739776 $ 0.04739776 $ 0.04739776 Learn more about Neutra Finance (NEU) price

Neutra Finance (NEU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neutra Finance (NEU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEU's tokenomics, explore NEU token's live price!

