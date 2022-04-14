Nibbles (NIBBLES) Information

Nibbles is about storytelling on Solana.

The token, a memecoin/community token, was 100% stealth and fair launched.

No insiders, no pre-sale, no individual team allocations!

Meet Nibbles, a curious red panda who yearned for more than his daily routine of bamboo feedings and scheduled naps. One fateful night, he discovered a world beyond his enclosure's bars – a vibrant cityscape pulsing with endless possibilities. Inspired by Nibbles' spirit of adventure, we've created something pure and transparent. No presales, zero taxes, locked liquidity pool – because true liberation shouldn't come with fine print. This is more than a token; it's an invitation to join Nibbles on his journey into a world where possibilities are unlimited and adventure awaits around every corner. Welcome to the wild side of Solana.