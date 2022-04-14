NKYC Token (NKYC) Tokenomics
NKYC Token (NKYC) Information
Pay trade fees with NonKYC Token (NKYC) on Nonkyc.io Exchange and get a 25% discount.
Founded in 2023, NonKYC.io strives to provide its users with the best trading experience and give small and medium market cap assets a reliable trading hub. Our goal is to maintain a fast and user friendly system while also concentrating on security to keep users, data, and assets safe. Security of our users' data & assets is always our top priority and we are focused on building an easy to use digital asset trading platform for everyone to enjoy.
The NonKYC platform system is NOT from some predesigned script package or preexisting codebase. It has been created from the ground up by professional developers who are well experienced in Cryptocurrency. NonKYC has been designed to scale horizontally as we grow to become a top tier exchange.
NKYC Token (NKYC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NKYC Token (NKYC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NKYC Token (NKYC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NKYC Token (NKYC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NKYC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NKYC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.