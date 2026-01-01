ExchangeDEX+
The live NORUGGIES price today is 0.00011171 USD.NORUGGIES market cap is 111,165 USD. Track real-time NORUGGIES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live NORUGGIES price today is 0.00011171 USD.NORUGGIES market cap is 111,165 USD. Track real-time NORUGGIES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

NORUGGIES Price Today

The live NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES) price today is $ 0.00011171, with a 37.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current NORUGGIES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00011171 per NORUGGIES.

NORUGGIES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 111,165, with a circulating supply of 994.99M NORUGGIES. During the last 24 hours, NORUGGIES traded between $ 0.00010035 (low) and $ 0.00018307 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00022658, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007486.

In short-term performance, NORUGGIES moved -3.69% in the last hour and +33.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES) Market Information

The current Market Cap of NORUGGIES is $ 111.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NORUGGIES is 994.99M, with a total supply of 994994190.559892. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.17K.

NORUGGIES Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES) Price History USD

Price Prediction for NORUGGIES

What is NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES)

NoRuggies ($NORUGGIES) is a meme-driven blockchain ecosystem built around a core mission of increasing transparency and protection for early-stage token launches. The project combines cultural elements of meme communities with an infrastructure layer designed to reduce the frequency and impact of rug pulls. Its primary product is a Solana-based launchpad integrated directly inside Telegram. This launchpad allows developers to create new tokens while locking collateral into an on-chain bundle before deployment. If malicious activity or a liquidity rug is detected, smart contracts automatically liquidate the collateral and distribute refunds to affected holders. NoRuggies aims to transform speculative environments into safer, more accountable spaces by creating a self-correcting economic system where transparency is built into the launch process. The ecosystem also includes staking rewards, NFT-based membership tiers, a reputation scoring system for developers, and a public “Wall of Rugs” ledger that documents failed or malicious launches.

About NORUGGIES

What is the live value of NORUGGIES today?

Today, NORUGGIES trades at ₹0.0100898117136994392000, experiencing a price movement of -37.75% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is NORUGGIES right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does NORUGGIES have today?

NORUGGIES holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has NORUGGIES traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₹0.0090637597839919320000 and ₹0.0165351520045381464000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for NORUGGIES?

A total of ₹-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret NORUGGIES's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, NORUGGIES's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NORUGGIES

