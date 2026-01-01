NORUGGIES Price Today

The live NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES) price today is $ 0.00011171, with a 37.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current NORUGGIES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00011171 per NORUGGIES.

NORUGGIES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 111,165, with a circulating supply of 994.99M NORUGGIES. During the last 24 hours, NORUGGIES traded between $ 0.00010035 (low) and $ 0.00018307 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00022658, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007486.

In short-term performance, NORUGGIES moved -3.69% in the last hour and +33.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NORUGGIES (NORUGGIES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 111.17K$ 111.17K $ 111.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.17K$ 111.17K $ 111.17K Circulation Supply 994.99M 994.99M 994.99M Total Supply 994,994,190.559892 994,994,190.559892 994,994,190.559892

