NPCS AI (XNPCS) Information xNPCS is an AI-driven agent protocol on the Solana blockchain aimed to deliver advanced market insights and on-chain data analysis directly to users. By leveraging social media sentiment, liquidity heat maps, cycle indicators, and alerts on market conditions, xNPCS will provide traders with exclusive, real-time information typically inaccessible to average investors. This empowers holders with a critical edge to anticipate market movements and make informed decisions, combining sophisticated AI technology with blockchain transparency to enhance their trading strategies. Official Website: https://xnpcs.ai Whitepaper: https://xnpcs.ai/White%20Paper%20$xNPCS.pdf Buy XNPCS Now!

NPCS AI (XNPCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NPCS AI (XNPCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 6.18B $ 6.18B $ 6.18B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.98M $ 2.98M $ 2.98M All-Time High: $ 0.0100999 $ 0.0100999 $ 0.0100999 All-Time Low: $ 0.00047158 $ 0.00047158 $ 0.00047158 Current Price: $ 0.00048154 $ 0.00048154 $ 0.00048154 Learn more about NPCS AI (XNPCS) price

NPCS AI (XNPCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NPCS AI (XNPCS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XNPCS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XNPCS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XNPCS's tokenomics, explore XNPCS token's live price!

XNPCS Price Prediction Want to know where XNPCS might be heading? Our XNPCS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XNPCS token's Price Prediction now!

