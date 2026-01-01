What is the real-time price of Nura Labs today?

The live price of Nura Labs stands at ₹0.002473378359776445000, moving -1.19% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NURA?

NURA has traded between ₹0.002470669292569680000 and ₹0.002523044591900470000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Nura Labs showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NURA currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NURA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Nura Labs?

With a market cap of ₹22016860.0960998315000, Nura Labs is ranked #5758, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NURA seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Nura Labs compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.205707600211286745000, while the ATL is ₹0.002137454026137585000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NURA's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (8906900000.0 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.