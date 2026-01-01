Which blockchain network does NVIDIA rStock run on?

NVIDIA rStock operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of NVDAR?

The token is priced at ₹16920.103422615570000, marking a price movement of 3.13% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does NVIDIA rStock belong to?

NVIDIA rStock falls under the Solana Ecosystem,SPL22,Remora Markets Tokenized rStocks category. This classification helps investors compare NVDAR with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of NVIDIA rStock?

Its market capitalization is ₹98490749.9505592390000, placing the asset at rank #3729. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of NVDAR is currently circulating?

There are 5820.998363917 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for NVIDIA rStock today?

Over the past day, NVDAR generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, NVIDIA rStock fluctuated between ₹16394.567069111340000 and ₹17016.722649118925000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.