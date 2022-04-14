Nyzo (NYZO) Information

Nyzo is an open-source, highly decentralized, democratic, and highly efficient blockchain. The block time is seven seconds, and the system scales well to high transaction volumes. This is not like most of the new coins you see: this is not a derivative of another project, and it is not just a few new features or a slight design change from other projects. This is all-new code, built from the ground up to be the most efficient, most democratic, easiest-to-use cryptocurrency in the world.