Discover key insights into Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Odin Liquidity Network (ODIN) Information

The Valhalla decentralized liquidity network (DLN) consists of 16 UniV2 liquidity pools with permanently locked liquidity.

These burned liquidity pools present multi-legged arbitrage opportunities mediated by the ODIN token every time a paired asset moves in price, harvesting volatility as a burn mechanism for ODIN by forcing arbitrageurs to pay fees into the burned liquidity positions.

The Valhalla DLN has also permanently locked a single-sided staking position in pValhalla which further reduces the circulating supply of ODIN through arbitrage activity between pTokens. Users can stake pValhalla to earn more Odin tokens.