OKBDOGE (OKBDOGE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000121 $ 0.00000121 $ 0.00000121 24H Low $ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000121$ 0.00000121 $ 0.00000121 24H High $ 0.0000013$ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 All Time High $ 0.0000013$ 0.0000013 $ 0.0000013 Lowest Price $ 0.00000116$ 0.00000116 $ 0.00000116 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) -0.37% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

OKBDOGE (OKBDOGE) real-time price is $0.00000123. Over the past 24 hours, OKBDOGE traded between a low of $ 0.00000121 and a high of $ 0.0000013, showing active market volatility. OKBDOGE's all-time high price is $ 0.0000013, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000116.

In terms of short-term performance, OKBDOGE has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -0.37% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

OKBDOGE (OKBDOGE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 257.22K$ 257.22K $ 257.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 257.22K$ 257.22K $ 257.22K Circulation Supply 210.00B 210.00B 210.00B Total Supply 210,000,000,000.0 210,000,000,000.0 210,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OKBDOGE is $ 257.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OKBDOGE is 210.00B, with a total supply of 210000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 257.22K.