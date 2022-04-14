OneMug (MUG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OneMug (MUG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OneMug (MUG) Information MUG is a memeable RWA token on Solana. MUG can be swapped for Member ID's on swap.onemug.com and staked on stake.onemug.com which makes it so the owners of the Member ID's can sell OneMug Coffee on https://onemug.com/ with the number of their Member ID NFT as their referral code and make most all the profit from the sale. This revolutionizes the way brands will be built with a new model we call community over corporations. Official Website: https://www.onemug.xyz/ Buy MUG Now!

OneMug (MUG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OneMug (MUG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 220.07K $ 220.07K $ 220.07K Total Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 220.07K $ 220.07K $ 220.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00313387 $ 0.00313387 $ 0.00313387 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00022007 $ 0.00022007 $ 0.00022007 Learn more about OneMug (MUG) price

OneMug (MUG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OneMug (MUG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MUG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MUG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MUG's tokenomics, explore MUG token's live price!

