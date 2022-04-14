OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN) Information The OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem is the home of on-chain ticketing. Having built state-of-the-art ticketing infrastructure that has issued over 5 million on-chain tickets globally, the OPEN ecosystem provides tools for integrators, event organizers, and artists to take back control of their ticketing and tap into new avenues for financing, access, and fostering fan relationships. Official Website: https://onopen.xyz/ Buy OPN Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.81M
Total Supply: $ 22.93B
Circulating Supply: $ 22.93B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.81M
All-Time High: $ 0.00552837
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00025288

OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OPEN Ticketing Ecosystem (OPN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OPN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OPN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OPN's tokenomics, explore OPN token's live price!

