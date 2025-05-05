The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — an open-source and decentralized blockchain technology that can manage identities and digital assets, cross-chain. The ORE Network works cross-chain with Ethereum, Algorand, EOS and more to connect Web 2.0 identities to Web 3.0. ORE Network provides a simple log-in experience for blockchain companies to expand their users and grow faster — and allows non-blockchain companies to start using blockchain and crypto technology, without having to do the heavy lifting. The ORE Token’s utility continuously grows with every new account created on the ORE blockchain — and any new project built on the Open Rights Exchange. There are already hundreds of accounts, with more added daily and dozens of layer-1 solutions building with ORE Network including Algorand, Alliance Block, Republic Realm and AIKON.

Disclaimer

