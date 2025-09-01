Orizon Price (ORI)
+1.01%
+0.95%
+0.40%
+0.40%
Orizon (ORI) real-time price is $55.65. Over the past 24 hours, ORI traded between a low of $ 54.93 and a high of $ 56.0, showing active market volatility. ORI's all-time high price is $ 57.94, while its all-time low price is $ 52.78.
In terms of short-term performance, ORI has changed by +1.01% over the past hour, +0.95% over 24 hours, and +0.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Orizon is $ 5.50M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ORI is 98.89K, with a total supply of 98894.839853099. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.50M.
During today, the price change of Orizon to USD was $ +0.521526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Orizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Orizon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Orizon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.521526
|+0.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Pioneering the Algorithmic DeFAI Revolution with $ORI Orizon is at the forefront of a new era in Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI), introducing a next-generation algorithmic protocol powered by its native token, $ORI. We are revolutionizing the way individuals interact with and benefit from decentralized financial systems by integrating sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to dynamically manage and optimize a non-stablecoin, creating a truly adaptive and intelligent financial instrument. Orizon is more than just another cryptocurrency; it's a dynamic ecosystem built for sustainable growth and user empowerment. At the heart of Orizon lies the $ORI token, an innovative algorithmic asset designed to provide a more resilient and adaptable alternative to traditional stablecoins. Unlike stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies or other assets, $ORI utilizes advanced AI algorithms to analyze market conditions, identify optimal investment strategies, and dynamically adjust its supply to maintain price stability and foster growth. This intelligent and autonomous approach allows $ORI to navigate market volatility and generate sustainable returns for its holders. Key Innovations of Orizon: • Algorithmic Supply Control: $ORI's core innovation lies in its sophisticated AI-powered algorithmic supply control mechanism. This mechanism continuously monitors market conditions, assesses demand for $ORI, and automatically adjusts the token supply to maintain a target price range. This ensures price stability while allowing $ORI to appreciate in value over time. • DeFAI Integration: Orizon seamlessly integrates Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), creating a synergistic ecosystem where AI algorithms optimize various DeFi strategies, such as yield farming, lending, and borrowing. This integration maximizes returns for $ORI holders while minimizing risk. • Dynamic Risk Management: Orizon's AI algorithms constantly assess and manage risk across the entire ecosystem. By analyzing market data, identifying potential vulnerabilities, and implementing proactive risk mitigation strategies, Orizon provides a safer and more secure DeFi experience for its users. • Automated Yield Optimization: Orizon automates the process of yield optimization, allowing $ORI holders to passively earn rewards by participating in various DeFi activities. The AI algorithms identify the most profitable yield farming opportunities and automatically allocate $ORI to those strategies, maximizing returns with minimal effort. • DAO Governance: Orizon is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), empowering $ORI holders to participate in key decisions regarding the protocol's future. This decentralized governance model ensures that Orizon remains community-driven and responsive to the needs of its users. Orizon's Vision for the Future: Orizon aims to become the leading algorithmic DeFAI protocol, empowering individuals with intelligent and accessible financial tools. We envision a future where DeFi is seamlessly integrated into everyday life, and where AI algorithms work tirelessly to optimize financial outcomes for everyone. Why Choose Orizon? • Innovative Technology: Orizon leverages cutting-edge AI and blockchain technology to create a truly revolutionary DeFAI protocol. • Sustainable Growth: Orizon's algorithmic supply control mechanism ensures sustainable growth and stability for the $ORI token. • Passive Income Opportunities: Orizon provides opportunities for $ORI holders to passively earn rewards through automated yield optimization. • Community-Driven Governance: Orizon is governed by a DAO, giving $ORI holders a voice in the protocol's future. • Experienced Team: The Orizon team is comprised of experienced professionals in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and finance. Join the Orizon Revolution!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Orizon (ORI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Orizon (ORI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Orizon.
Check the Orizon price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Orizon (ORI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ORI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-31 18:55:00
|Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
|08-31 04:25:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.63% over the past 7 days, exceeding $283.4 billion
|08-30 21:35:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
|08-30 12:37:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
|08-30 12:15:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
|08-29 12:21:36
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.