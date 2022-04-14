Ouroboros (ORX) Tokenomics
ORX is a TitanX ecosystem asset, and as such, the launch phase is tailored to massively incentivise the locking of TitanX within the ORX minter contract. To achieve this, a massive 95% of supply is given to TitanX deposits. This is reflected in the expected ROI's of the minter shortly after launch. For those with little time, or a lack of desire to understand the more complex push/pull factors included in the ORX supply distribution, simply deposit TitanX via the 'DEPOSIT TITANX' tab, and hold for as long as you are comfortable.
You can track the status of your ORX vests in the 'Vest ORX' tab further down the page. ORX Acquisition Methods There are two primary methods of acquiring ORX via the minter. The first is via TitanX deposits, and the second is via Ethereum deposits. If both routes needed to be summed up in a sentence:
TitanX Deposits: are for those who want a majority stake in ORX, at the cost of greater time preference, less agility, and a once off claim process which penalises early claims.
Ethereum Deposits: are for those who want to support protocol liquidity, in exchange for the added benefit of capital agility, the earliest unlock time, and progressive unlocking (meaning no early claim penalties). Since ETH contributors are getting a much smaller percentage of supply, and are directly supporting protocol liquidity, a disproportionate share of future airdrops (IF they happen) MAY go toward ETH contributors.
Understanding the tokenomics of Ouroboros (ORX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ORX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ORX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
