PAC Protocol (PAC) Tokenomics
PAC Protocol (PAC) Information
PAC Protocol (PAC), based in the US, aims to provide next-generation blockchain network solutions to solve real-world problems. It claims to be one of the largest truly decentralized masternode networks in the world (source: www.masternodes.online) with nearly over 13,000 active nodes located worldwide. Its network is based on the energy efficient Proof of Stake (PoS) algorithm which greatly reduces its overall carbon footprint.
For more information about PAC Global or if you are interested in partnering with the project, please either contact Drew Saunders, Chairman of the Board at [email protected] or David Gokhshtein, CEO at [email protected] or visit @PACcoinOfficial or website at (www.pacglobal.io).
PAC Protocol (PAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PAC Protocol (PAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PAC Protocol (PAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PAC Protocol (PAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PAC's tokenomics, explore PAC token's live price!
PAC Price Prediction
Want to know where PAC might be heading? Our PAC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.