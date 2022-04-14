ExchangeDEX+
The live PainStrategy price today is 0 USD.PAINSTR market cap is 867,787 USD. Track real-time PAINSTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

PainStrategy Price (PAINSTR)

1 PAINSTR to USD Live Price:

$0.00091007
+0.40%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:20:25 (UTC+8)

PainStrategy Price Today

The live PainStrategy (PAINSTR) price today is --, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAINSTR to USD conversion rate is -- per PAINSTR.

PainStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 867,787, with a circulating supply of 956.10M PAINSTR. During the last 24 hours, PAINSTR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0050036, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAINSTR moved +0.21% in the last hour and -3.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Market Information

$ 867.79K
--
$ 867.79K
956.10M
956,103,936.6897532
The current Market Cap of PainStrategy is $ 867.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAINSTR is 956.10M, with a total supply of 956103936.6897532. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 867.79K.

PainStrategy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.0050036
$ 0
+0.21%

+0.43%

-3.12%

-3.12%

PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PainStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PainStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PainStrategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PainStrategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.43%
30 Days$ 0+49.95%
60 Days$ 0-1.25%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for PainStrategy

PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PAINSTR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of PainStrategy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PainStrategy will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for PAINSTR price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking PainStrategy Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Resource

Official Website

About PainStrategy

What is PainStrategy trading right now?

Current price: ₹0.0817944723954970276000, with a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

Is PAINSTR attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,NFTStrategy Ecosystem,NFT Strategy Flywheel peers.

How liquid is the PainStrategy market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about PAINSTR?

With 956103936.6897532 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does PainStrategy compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹0.449709167512508848000 and ATL of ₹0.0427491542960367952000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is PainStrategy being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate PainStrategy's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PainStrategy

How much will 1 PainStrategy be worth in 2030?
If PainStrategy were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential PainStrategy prices and expected ROI.
PainStrategy (PAINSTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.