Palm Economy Price (PALM)
The live price of Palm Economy (PALM) today is 0.00209357 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.96M USD. PALM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Palm Economy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Palm Economy price change within the day is -15.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.23B USD
During today, the price change of Palm Economy to USD was $ -0.000384719320695896.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Palm Economy to USD was $ +0.0003309111.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Palm Economy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Palm Economy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000384719320695896
|-15.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003309111
|+15.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Palm Economy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-15.52%
-8.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The PALM Economy is a leading real-world asset (RWA) Commodities Trade-DeFi project. The $PALM utility token is the lifeblood of the Palmyra ecosystem, which utilizes RWA tokenization, decentralized trade financing, on-chain traceability, and credentials. The project addresses a multi-trillion-dollar gap in commodities market access and trade financing all around the world. With a focus on emerging markets, the team has already deployed solutions across Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Japan, Argentina, Paraguay, Greece, and East Africa, leveraging tokenized RWAs to offer unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and global market access.
|1 PALM to VND
₫53.68122837
|1 PALM to AUD
A$0.0032031621
|1 PALM to GBP
￡0.0015283061
|1 PALM to EUR
€0.0018214059
|1 PALM to USD
$0.00209357
|1 PALM to MYR
RM0.0088558011
|1 PALM to TRY
₺0.0813980016
|1 PALM to JPY
¥0.2984384035
|1 PALM to RUB
₽0.1663760079
|1 PALM to INR
₹0.1780999999
|1 PALM to IDR
Rp33.7672533371
|1 PALM to KRW
₩2.8600678484
|1 PALM to PHP
₱0.1158581638
|1 PALM to EGP
￡E.0.1044272716
|1 PALM to BRL
R$0.0118077348
|1 PALM to CAD
C$0.0028681909
|1 PALM to BDT
৳0.2550805688
|1 PALM to NGN
₦3.3283994574
|1 PALM to UAH
₴0.0869250264
|1 PALM to VES
Bs0.19679558
|1 PALM to PKR
Rs0.5902192544
|1 PALM to KZT
₸1.070861055
|1 PALM to THB
฿0.0683341248
|1 PALM to TWD
NT$0.0627442929
|1 PALM to AED
د.إ0.0076834019
|1 PALM to CHF
Fr0.0017167274
|1 PALM to HKD
HK$0.0163926531
|1 PALM to MAD
.د.م0.0192399083
|1 PALM to MXN
$0.0402802868