Pandemic Diamond (PMD) Information Pandemic games offers various competitions in all there games where you can win KLV and PMD and other Tokens in the weekly ranking. Pandemic Diamond (PMD) is used as in-game currecy in all Pandemic games. We share small amount(15%) of our income with all PMD holders on the Kleverchain who hold at least 5000 PMD on their Klever wallet. Visted https://pandemic-games.org/ for more information about PMD, PMT(Dividend token), Weekly rankings, futur games and more. Official Website: https://pandemic-games.org/ Whitepaper: https://pandemic-games.org/whitepaper.html Buy PMD Now!

Pandemic Diamond (PMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pandemic Diamond (PMD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.94K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 106.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 329.04K All-Time High: $ 0.00187404 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00032503

Pandemic Diamond (PMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pandemic Diamond (PMD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PMD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PMD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

