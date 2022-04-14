Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paragon Tweaks (PRGN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Information ✅ What is the project about? Paragon is a performance focused Web2/Web3 Buisness designed to power and enhance PC optimization, especially for gamers and esports players. At the center of the project is the Paragon Tweaking Utility, or PTU, which is currently in development. In the meantime, we’ve already released Performance V4 which is a free optimization tool that has been downloaded over 10,000 times withalready existing paid services that supports more than 3,000 clients every single month. Official Website: https://paragontweaks.net/services Buy PRGN Now!

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 881.81K
Total Supply: $ 991.14M
Circulating Supply: $ 991.17M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 881.81K
All-Time High: $ 0.00183169
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00088897

Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paragon Tweaks (PRGN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRGN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRGN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRGN's tokenomics, explore PRGN token's live price!

