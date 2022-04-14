Parallel (PAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Parallel (PAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Parallel (PAR) Information Mimo Protocol is a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) protocol deployed on Ethereum, Polygon and Fantom. The stablecoin (PAR) is decentralized (controlled by vMIMO holders), non-custodial, overcollateralized, and fully redeemable synthetic asset pegged to the Euro fiat currency. Official Website: https://mimo.capital/ Buy PAR Now!

Parallel (PAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Parallel (PAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.71M Total Supply: $ 2.24M Circulating Supply: $ 2.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.71M All-Time High: $ 5.6 All-Time Low: $ 0.623886 Current Price: $ 1.21

Parallel (PAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Parallel (PAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PAR's tokenomics, explore PAR token's live price!

