Patientory (PTOY) Information Patientory is the leading provider of blockchain solutions for healthcare. Cyber security and the secure transfer of patient information from one provider to another is a major threat. Patientory's mission is to drive population health management by securely assisting healthcare organizations to store and transmit data via blockchain cybersecurity and smart contracts. This enables the adoption of physician coordinated care and peer to peer patient engagement for improved health outcomes. Official Website: https://patientory.com/ Whitepaper: http://www.patientory.com/patientory_whitepaper.pdf

Patientory (PTOY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Patientory (PTOY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 277.60K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 85.53M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 324.57K All-Time High: $ 0.698799 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00324563

Patientory (PTOY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Patientory (PTOY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PTOY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PTOY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

