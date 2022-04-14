Paystream Price Today

The live Paystream (PAYS) price today is $ 0.05112, with a 2.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.05112 per PAYS.

Paystream currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 659,432, with a circulating supply of 12.90M PAYS. During the last 24 hours, PAYS traded between $ 0.05094 (low) and $ 0.052441 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082528, while the all-time low was $ 0.03989908.

In short-term performance, PAYS moved +0.31% in the last hour and +0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Paystream (PAYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 659.43K$ 659.43K $ 659.43K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Circulation Supply 12.90M 12.90M 12.90M Total Supply 24,749,953.261194 24,749,953.261194 24,749,953.261194

