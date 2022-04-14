penguin wif backpack Price Today

The live penguin wif backpack (WIFBAG) price today is $ 0.0000047, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIFBAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000047 per WIFBAG.

penguin wif backpack currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 4,700.05, with a circulating supply of 998.96M WIFBAG. During the last 24 hours, WIFBAG traded between $ 0.00000466 (low) and $ 0.00000478 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00079334, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000042.

In short-term performance, WIFBAG moved +0.18% in the last hour and +11.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

penguin wif backpack (WIFBAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.70K$ 4.70K $ 4.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.70K$ 4.70K $ 4.70K Circulation Supply 998.96M 998.96M 998.96M Total Supply 998,962,404.179189 998,962,404.179189 998,962,404.179189

