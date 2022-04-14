Pepe AI (PEPEAI) Tokenomics
Pepe AI (PEPEAI) Information
What is the project about? The most memeable memecoin in existence. The dogs have had their day, it’s time for Pepe AI to take reign.
What makes your project unique? We are PEPE with Draw PEPE AI running live, every PEPE drawn is watermark with our website for further marketing exposure.
History of your project. Pepe AI is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP locked and contract renounced, $PEPEAI is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPEAI show you the way.
What’s next for your project? More AI tools for Meme communities.
What can your token be used for? To be paid for premium subscription for removal of watermark for AI images drawn by our AI tools.
Pepe AI (PEPEAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Pepe AI (PEPEAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe AI (PEPEAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPEAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.