Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) Information PUNDLE (PEPE BUNDLE) is a meme-based cryptocurrency that introduces a structured, bundle-driven token distribution model to ensure long-term sustainability and strategic growth. With a fixed 1 billion token supply, PUNDLE uses locked “bundles” allocated for marketing, liquidity, and exchange support, which are only released at key milestones. This model preserves scarcity, funds ongoing awareness campaigns, and supports stable trading conditions. The project aims to redefine meme coins by combining viral potential with disciplined supply control and a clear multi-phase exchange rollout strategy. Official Website: https://www.pepepundle.fun/ Whitepaper: https://www.pepepundle.fun/_files/ugd/6accab_9481ecea28e645f095c045b21adc7596.pdf Buy PUNDLE Now!

Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 42.32M $ 42.32M $ 42.32M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.32M $ 42.32M $ 42.32M All-Time High: $ 0.04942505 $ 0.04942505 $ 0.04942505 All-Time Low: $ 0.00542107 $ 0.00542107 $ 0.00542107 Current Price: $ 0.04231801 $ 0.04231801 $ 0.04231801 Learn more about Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) price

Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUNDLE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUNDLE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUNDLE's tokenomics, explore PUNDLE token's live price!

