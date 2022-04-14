Pepe Prophet (KEK) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Pepe Being The Prophet Of Memecoin World Taking Care Of All other Memecoins From Falling To Its Death On This Bear Market, KEK is backed by Top Pepe coin holders ( Refer To The Ethereum Blockchain Explorer). Our vision is to make KEK the next biggest memecoij oj this crypto space with atmost transparency and 0 team tokens with 0/0 tax. Completely Community Driven but backed by PEPE whales for making a strong floor
What makes your project unique? Our Project Started From A Very Low Marketcap With No Team Tokens And Contract Renounced For The Transparency, Backed By PEPE Coin Top Holders
What’s next for your project? Created And Supported By The PEPE Coin Top @0 Holders
What can your token be used for?
To Become Early Of The Next Largest Memecoin
Pepe Prophet (KEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Prophet (KEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KEK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
