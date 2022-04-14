Pepe Prophet (KEK) Information

What is the project about? Pepe Being The Prophet Of Memecoin World Taking Care Of All other Memecoins From Falling To Its Death On This Bear Market, KEK is backed by Top Pepe coin holders ( Refer To The Ethereum Blockchain Explorer). Our vision is to make KEK the next biggest memecoij oj this crypto space with atmost transparency and 0 team tokens with 0/0 tax. Completely Community Driven but backed by PEPE whales for making a strong floor

What makes your project unique? Our Project Started From A Very Low Marketcap With No Team Tokens And Contract Renounced For The Transparency, Backed By PEPE Coin Top Holders

What’s next for your project? Created And Supported By The PEPE Coin Top @0 Holders

What can your token be used for?

To Become Early Of The Next Largest Memecoin