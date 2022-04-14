Pepechain (PC) Tokenomics
Pepechain (PC) Information
Pepechain exists as an EVM-compatible Blockchain that will facilitate the growth and interactions in the Pepe ecosystem. We built the chain and tailored it to meet the needs of the Pepe economy's NFT, DeFi, and dApp projects.
A few game-changers Pepechain has to offer include Faster Speed,Cost-effective,EVM-Compatible, Friendly UX,etc.
From DeFi to NFT and GameFi, we plan to guide founders into launching profitable projects. The entire Web3 community is set to witness a radical influx of high-quality projects through the Pepechain.
The entire Web3 community is set to witness a radical influx of high-quality projects through the Pepechain; we are changing the narratives
There is currently a 4/4 tax but there will no longer be tax tokens once we release our own blockchain. You can stake your $PEPE and $PC and gain rewards accordingly.
Pepechain (PC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepechain (PC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pepechain (PC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepechain (PC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PC's tokenomics, explore PC token's live price!
PC Price Prediction
Want to know where PC might be heading? Our PC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.