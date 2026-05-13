NEXST (NXT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEXST (NXT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEXST (NXT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEXST (NXT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 600.00M $ 600.00M $ 600.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 59.63M $ 59.63M $ 59.63M All-Time High: $ 0.1312 $ 0.1312 $ 0.1312 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.09939 $ 0.09939 $ 0.09939 Learn more about NEXST (NXT) price Buy NXT Now!

NEXST (NXT) Information NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement. Official Website: https://nexst.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.nexst.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0xaE7484d162ba80b340eBa7769A7A67838b1c16C1

NEXST (NXT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEXST (NXT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NXT's tokenomics, explore NXT token's live price!

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