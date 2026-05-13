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The live NEXST price today is 0.08609 USD.NXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live NEXST price today is 0.08609 USD.NXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

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NXT Whitepaper

NXT Official Website

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NEXST Price(NXT)

1 NXT to USD Live Price:

$0.08609
$0.08609$0.08609
+158.52%1D
USD
NEXST (NXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-05-13 11:22:04 (UTC+8)

NEXST Price Today

The live NEXST (NXT) price today is $ 0.08609, with a 158.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08609 per NXT.

NEXST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NXT. During the last 24 hours, NXT traded between $ 0.0333 (low) and $ 0.1312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NXT moved +0.50% in the last hour and +158.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 247.60K.

NEXST (NXT) Market Information

--
----

$ 247.60K
$ 247.60K$ 247.60K

$ 51.65M
$ 51.65M$ 51.65M

--
----

600,000,000
600,000,000 600,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of NEXST is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 247.60K. The circulating supply of NXT is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.65M.

NEXST Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0333
$ 0.0333$ 0.0333
24H Low
$ 0.1312
$ 0.1312$ 0.1312
24H High

$ 0.0333
$ 0.0333$ 0.0333

$ 0.1312
$ 0.1312$ 0.1312

--
----

--
----

+0.50%

+158.52%

+158.52%

+158.52%

NEXST (NXT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NEXST for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0527889+158.52%
30 Days$ +0.05279+158.52%
60 Days$ +0.05279+158.52%
90 Days$ +0.05279+158.52%
NEXST Price Change Today

Today, NXT recorded a change of $ +0.0527889 (+158.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NEXST 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.05279 (+158.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NEXST 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NXT saw a change of $ +0.05279 (+158.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NEXST 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.05279 (+158.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NEXST (NXT)?

Check out the NEXST Price History page now.

Analysis for NEXST

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate NEXST recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence NEXST's prices?

NEXST (NXT) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Supply and demand dynamics
4. Technology updates and platform developments
5. Regulatory news affecting cryptocurrencies
6. Adoption rate and user growth
7. Competition from similar projects

Why do people want to know NEXST's price today?

People want to know NEXST (NXT) price today for several key reasons: to make informed trading decisions, assess their portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, track market trends, and evaluate potential profits or losses. Real-time pricing helps investors manage risk and capitalize on volatility.

Price Prediction for NEXST

NEXST (NXT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NXT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NEXST (NXT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NEXST could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NEXST will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NXT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NEXST Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest NEXST in India

Ready to get started with NEXST? Buying NXT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy NEXST. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your NEXST (NXT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and NEXST will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy NEXST (NXT) Guide

What can you do with NEXST

Owning NEXST allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying NEXST (NXT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NEXST (NXT)

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

NEXST Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXST, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEXST Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEXST

Page last updated: 2026-05-13 11:22:04 (UTC+8)

NEXST (NXT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Explore More about NEXST

NXT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NXT with leverage. Explore NXT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade NEXST (NXT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live NEXST price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NXT/USDT
$0.08565
$0.08565$0.08565
0.00%
0.00% (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NXT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NXT
NXT
USD
USD

1 NXT = 0.08609 USD