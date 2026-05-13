NEXST Price Today

The live NEXST (NXT) price today is $ 0.08609, with a 158.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08609 per NXT.

NEXST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NXT. During the last 24 hours, NXT traded between $ 0.0333 (low) and $ 0.1312 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NXT moved +0.50% in the last hour and +158.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 247.60K.

NEXST (NXT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 247.60K$ 247.60K $ 247.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.65M$ 51.65M $ 51.65M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 600,000,000 600,000,000 600,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of NEXST is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 247.60K. The circulating supply of NXT is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.65M.