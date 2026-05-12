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Buy NXT (NXT) in India on MEXC. Check supported payment methods, available fiat currencies, and follow secure step-by-step purchase instructions.Buy NXT (NXT) in India on MEXC. Check supported payment methods, available fiat currencies, and follow secure step-by-step purchase instructions.

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NXT

How to Buy NXT (NXT) in India

MEXC is here to help you take your first step toward crypto literacy. Explore our guide on how to buy NXT (NXT) on centralised exchanges like MEXC.

How to Buy NXT (NXT) in India

Learn how to buy NXT (NXT) on MEXC with ease. This guide covers how to buyNXTon MEXC and start trading NXT on a crypto platform trusted by millions.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over 1834 tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and NXT will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy NXT (NXT) Guide
NXT

NXT (NXT) Price

0.00%

Buy NXT (NXT) at competitive rates.

24H Low
$ 0.08375
$ 0.08375$ 0.08375
24H High
$ 0.10489
$ 0.10489$ 0.10489
Price Change (24H)0.00%

Why Buy NXT with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy NXT.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy NXT with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy NXT with MEXC today.

Short Term NXT Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days

Using a model based on a 5% annual interest assumption, this forecast projects Bitcoin's short-term price path over the next 30 days. The table below shows expected prices for today, tomorrow, this week, and the 30-day horizon. For detailed analysis, visit our NXT Price Prediction page.

Date
Price Prediction
Growth
  • May 14, 2026(Today)
    $ 0.10061
    0.00%
  • May 15, 2026(Tomorrow)
    $ 0.100623
    0.01%
  • May 21, 2026(This Week)
    $ 0.100706
    0.10%
  • June 13, 2026(30 Days)
    $ 0.101023
    0.41%

NXT (NXT) Price Prediction Today

The predicted price for NXT on May 14, 2026(Today) is $0.10061. This estimate is based on the current forecast inputs and provides a quick snapshot of where prices could trade over the next 24 hours.Learn more about NXT live price today.

NXT (NXT) Price Prediction Tomorrow

For May 15, 2026(Tomorrow), the projected price for NXT is $0.100623, using an annual growth input of 5%. This view helps frame the next-day baseline under the same assumption set.

NXT (NXT) Price Prediction This Week

By May 21, 2026(This Week), the projected price for NXT is $0.100706, based on the same annual growth input of 5%. This weekly checkpoint summarises the expected direction over the coming days under a steady-growth scenario.

NXT (NXT) Price Prediction 30 Days

Looking 30 days ahead to June 13, 2026(30 Days), the projected price for NXT is $0.101023. This estimate applies the same annual growth input of 5% to approximate where price could stand after one month.

Buy NXT with 100+ Payment Methods

MEXC supports over 100 payment options, making it easy to buy NXT (NXT) from anywhere in the world. Whether you prefer traditional methods or local payment channels, you'll find a method that suits your needs. Explore different payment methods on how to buy crypto at MEXC now!

Top 3 Payment Methods for Buying NXT in India with INR

Credit/Debit Cards

Credit/Debit Cards

Buy NXT instantly using Visa or Mastercard. This is the fastest and most secure option for crypto traders. It requires only a completed KYC verification.

Bank Transfers

Bank Transfers

It is ideal to buy crypto via bank transfer for larger NXT purchases! It offers reliable settlement through global rails like SEPA, SWIFT, and local networks depending on your region.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Use MEXC's P2P marketplace to buy NXT directly from other users with your preferred local currency. Funds are held securely in escrow and released only when payment is confirmed, usually within 30 minutes.

Other Local Payment Options

Other Local Payment Options

MEXC also supports regional methods such as PIX, PayNow, GCash, and more, depending on your country. Buy Crypto Instantly in 3 Easy Steps!

No matter the method, your transactions are protected with multi-layered security protocols and real-time rate locking. MEXC ensures that buying NXT is safe, fast, and accessible.

Where to Buy NXT (NXT)

You might be wondering where you can buy NXT (NXT) easily. Well, the answer depends on your payment preferences and trading experience. You can buy NXT on a cryptocurrency platform using methods like credit card, Apple Pay, or bank transfer. Alternatively, you can also buy NXT on-chain via DEX or P2P!

Centralised Exchanges (CEX)—Where Beginners Begin Their Crypto Journey
Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) - Advanced Users Who Prioritise Control
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Platforms—Flexible Users with Risk Management

Centralised Exchanges (CEX)—Where Beginners Begin Their Crypto Journey

Centralised exchanges like MEXC are often the most beginner-friendly solution. You can buy NXT directly using credit cards, Apple Pay, bank transfers, or stablecoins. CEXs also offer transparent pricing, advanced security, and access to tools like real-time NXT price charts and trading history.

How to Buy via CEX:

  1. Step 1
    Join MEXC

    Create an account and complete identity verification (KYC).

  2. Step 2
    Deposit

    Deposit funds using fiat or cryptocurrency.

  3. Step 3
    Search

    Search for NXT in the trading section.

  4. Step 4
    Trade

    Place an order to buy at the market or limit price.

Decentralised Exchanges (DEX) - Advanced Users Who Prioritise Control

You can also buy NXT on decentralised exchanges if it's available on-chain. DEXs like MEXC's DEX+, Uniswap, PancakeSwap allow direct wallet-to-wallet trading without intermediaries, though you'll need to manage things like gas fees and slippage.

How to Buy via DEX:

  1. Step 1
    Set Up Wallet

    Install a Web3 wallet like MetaMask and fund it with the supported base token (e.g., ETH or BNB).

  2. Step 2
    Connect

    Visit a DEX platform and connect your wallet.

  3. Step 3
    Swap

    Search for NXT and confirm the token contract.

  4. Step 4
    Confirm Trade

    Enter the amount, review slippage, and approve the transaction on-chain.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Platforms—Flexible Users with Risk Management

If you're looking to buy NXT using local payment methods, P2P platforms are a great option. MEXC's P2P marketplace lets you buy crypto directly from verified users with support for bank transfers, e-wallets, or even cash.

How to Buy via P2P:

  1. Step 1
    Get MEXC

    Create a free MEXC account and complete KYC Verification.

  2. Step 2
    Go to P2P

    Visit the P2P section and select your local currency.

  3. Step 3
    Choose Seller

    Pick a verified seller that supports your payment method.

  4. Step 4
    Complete Payment

    Pay directly, and the crypto is released to your MEXC wallet upon confirmation.

If you are searching for where is the best place to buy NXT (NXT), centralised platforms like MEXC offer the easiest and most secure route, especially if you're using a credit card, Apple Pay, or fiat. DEXs provide flexibility for on-chain users, while P2P suits those needing local currency support.
No matter your choice, create your free account to get started confidently with MEXC today.

NXT (NXT) Information

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

Official Website:https://nexst.io/
Whitepaper:https://whitepaper.nexst.io/
Block Explorer:https://bscscan.com/address/0xaE7484d162ba80b340eBa7769A7A67838b1c16C1

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Buy NXT With Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying NXT (NXT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

Top 5 0-Fee Trading Pairs to Buy NXT in India with INR

Futures
Trading PairPriceChange
No Data
Spot
Trading PairPriceChange
No Data

Start buying NXT today—and enjoy more crypto with fewer fees.

NXTNXT Price
$0.10061
$0.10061$0.10061
+2.26%
In the past 24 hours, MEXC users bought 0.000 NXT, totalling 0.000 USDT.

Comprehensive Liquidity

    Data Source: Official public data from various exchanges

    Trade NEXST (NXT) Markets on MEXC

    Explore spot and futures markets, view live NEXST price, volume, and trade directly.

    Pairs
    Price
    24H Change
    24H Volume
    NXT/USDT
    $0.10061
    $0.10061$0.10061
    0.00%
    0.00% (USDT)

    Recommended Buying NXT (NXT)

    Smart investing starts with a solid plan. Using a clear strategy can help reduce emotional decisions, manage market risk, and build confidence over time.

    Here are three popular strategies on how to buy NXT:

    1.Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

    Invest a fixed amount in NXT at regular intervals, regardless of market price. This helps smooth out price volatility over time.

    2.Trend-Based Entry

    Enter the market when NXT shows signs of upward momentum or breaking key resistance levels. This approach focuses on confirmation rather than timing exact bottoms.

    3.Ladder Buying

    Place multiple buy orders at different price points. This spreads your entry risk and allows you to participate across various market levels.

    Each strategy suits different risk profiles and market conditions. Always Do Your Own Research (DYOR) before investing in NXT or any crypto asset.

    How to Store Your NXT Safely

    After buying NXT (NXT), securing your assets is the next important step. Luckily, storing a token is quite easy.

    Storage Options on MEXC:

    MEXC Wallet

    Your NXT is automatically stored in your MEXC account wallet. Funds are protected with two-factor authentication (2FA), advanced encryption, and cold storage infrastructure.

    External Wallets

    You can also withdraw NXT to a personal wallet for full control. This includes software wallets (e.g., MetaMask, Trust Wallet) for everyday access or cold wallets (e.g., Ledger, Trezor) for offline, long-term storage with maximum security.

    Storing crypto in a cold wallet keeps your private keys offline, reducing the risk of hacks or phishing attacks. It's a preferred option for users planning to hold long term.

    Choose the method that best fits your goals. MEXC supports both convenience and control.

    Explore More About NXT

    NXT Price
    NXT Price

    Learn more about NXT (NXT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.

    NXT Price Prediction
    NXT Price Prediction

    Explore NXT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where NXT may be headed.

    MEXC Converter
    MEXC Converter

    Convert NXT instantly into USDT, BTC, or other major tokens using MEXC's Converter tool. It is perfect for fast, one-click conversions with clear rates and zero slippage.

    Each method is backed by MEXC's advanced security systems, real-time execution engine, and 24/7 Customer Service—so you can sell NXT with confidence.

    What Can You Do After Buying NXT Tokens?

    Once you've purchased your crypto, the opportunities at MEXC are limitless. Whether you want to trade in the Spot market, explore Futures trading, or earn exclusive rewards, MEXC provides a wide range of features to enhance your crypto experience.

    • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

      Explore the MEXC Spot Market

      Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

      Futures Trading

      Futures Trading

      Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

    • MEXC Launchpool

      MEXC Launchpool

      Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

      MEXC Pre-Market

      MEXC Pre-Market

      Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

    All the MEXC features you need are backed by top-notched security and 24/7 support. Explore the latest NXT (NXT) price, check upcoming NXT price predictions, or dive into its NXT historical performance today!

    Crypto Asset Risks You Should Know Before Investing

    Investing in crypto assets can offer high potential returns, but it also comes with significant risks. It's important to understand these risks before buying NXT or any other cryptocurrency.

    Key Trading Risks to Consider:

    Volatility
    Crypto prices can fluctuate sharply in short periods, impacting your investment value.
    Regulatory Uncertainty
    Changes in government regulations or lack of investor protections can affect access and legality.
    Liquidity Risk
    Some tokens may have low trading volume, making them harder to buy or sell at stable prices.
    Complexity
    Crypto systems can be difficult to understand, especially for beginners, which may lead to poor decision-making.
    Scams & Unrealistic Claims
    Always be cautious of guarantees, fake giveaways, or offers that sound too good to be true.
    Centralisation Risk
    Relying too heavily on a single asset or category can expose you to higher losses.

    Before investing in NXT, make sure to do your own research (DYOR) and understand both the project and the market conditions. Informed decisions lead to better outcomes. Learn more now at MEXC's Crypto Pulse and check the NXT (NXT) Price today!

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

      1. How can I buy NXT right now?

    • To buy NXT right now, simply sign up for a free MEXC account, deposit USDT or fiat, then navigate to the Spot market and place a buy order using the market or limit prices.

      • 2. Where can I buy NXT in India?

    • You can buy NXT on cryptocurrency platforms like MEXC, and you can use fiat currency or USD to buy NXT, which offers deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, fast execution, and seamless fiat-to-crypto on-ramps, all backed by secure asset storage.

      • 3. How much is 1 NXT in USDT?

    • The price of 1 NXT in USDT fluctuates with the market. Right now, 1 NXT = -- USDT. Visit the NXT price page on MEXC to view up-to-date rates, charting, and live market depth.

      • 4. What payment methods can I use to buy NXT in India?

    • On MEXC, you can purchase NXT using credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, bank transfers, P2P, or stablecoin deposits. This flexibility makes buying NXT with credit card or Apple Pay very simple.

      • 5. Do I need KYC to buy NXT?

    • Yes, MEXC requires KYC verification (identity verification) to unlock fiat on-ramp options like credit card or bank deposits. It also enhances platform security and supports compliance.

      • 6. How long does it take to buy NXT with a credit card in India?

    • Purchases with credit cards or Apple Pay on MEXC are typically near-instant—funds arrive in your account immediately or within a few minutes, so you can trade NXT right away.

      • 7. Can I store NXT on MEXC after buying in India?

    • Yes! Once you buy NXT, it stays in your MEXC Wallet, protected by multi‑layer encryption, 2FA, withdrawal whitelists, and cold storage backup.

      • 8. Is NXT available on DEXs like Uniswap?

    • If NXT is Ethereum-based or on other supported chains, it might be tradable on DEXs like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. This requires managing wallets, gas fees, and slippage.

      • 9. Can I use Apple Pay to buy NXT?

    • Yes, if supported in your country/region, MEXC allows buying NXT using Apple Pay. It's a fast, secure, and convenient way to fund your account using your mobile device.

      • 10. Why are prices different between CEX, DEX, and P2P?

    • Prices vary due to liquidity, fees, spread, and user demand. CEXs like MEXC usually offer tight spreads, while DEXs and P2P may include premium costs or slippage.

      • 11. What should I do if I encounter problems when buying NXT on MEXC?

    • If you encounter any issues when purchasing NXT, immediately contact MEXC Customer Service. Provide details about the issue, and they will assist you in verifying and resolving the issue.

    10,000 USDT Awaits You At MEXC

    Refer friends, join daily tasks, and compete in Futures leaderboard to win a share of 10,000 USDT!

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    NXT (NXT) Trading Data

    0.000
    NXT traded today on MEXC
    $0.000
    USD worth of NXT traded today on MEXC

    Your Guide to Buying Top Traded Crypto on MEXC

    At MEXC, you can explore over 1834 tokens and start trading today. Learn how to buy your favourite cryptocurrencies, memecoins, and more with our comprehensive crypto purchase guides.

    Various Ways to Trade NXT in Spot and Futures

    After signing up on MEXC and successfully purchasing your first USDT or NXT token, you can start trading NXT in spot, or in futures to obtain higher returns.

    NXT/USDT
    $ --
    $ --$ --
    0.00%